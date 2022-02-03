State of Emergency for Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the winter storm coming through the state, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has now declared a State of Emergency four times in the past eight weeks because of severe weather. 

Thursday, Beshear said he doesn't think that many emergency declarations have ever been made in the commonwealth in such a short period of time.

"It's unprecedented and then the nature of them, having some of the most severe, also unprecedented," said Beshear. 

It all began with the devastating western Kentucky tornadoes that hit the state in December 2021, leaving paths of damage in areas like Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green. 

In January 2022, Beshear declared a State of Emergency twice due to storms. The first included strong winds in areas like Hopkinsville and Taylor County on New Year's Day. The second, less than a week later on Jan. 6, was due to heavy snowfall creating dangerous travel conditions in communities including Elizabethtown. 

"We are seeing more weather events in a short period of time than any of us can recall," Beshear said Thursday. 

Then, in the first week of February 2022 another State of Emergency was declared. This one, because of an incoming winter storm expected to include ice, sleet and freezing rain. It is the fourth State of Emergency for Kentucky in two months. 

