LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the winter storm coming through the state, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has now declared a State of Emergency four times in the past eight weeks because of severe weather.
Thursday, Beshear said he doesn't think that many emergency declarations have ever been made in the commonwealth in such a short period of time.
"It's unprecedented and then the nature of them, having some of the most severe, also unprecedented," said Beshear.
It all began with the devastating western Kentucky tornadoes that hit the state in December 2021, leaving paths of damage in areas like Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green.
In January 2022, Beshear declared a State of Emergency twice due to storms. The first included strong winds in areas like Hopkinsville and Taylor County on New Year's Day. The second, less than a week later on Jan. 6, was due to heavy snowfall creating dangerous travel conditions in communities including Elizabethtown.
"We are seeing more weather events in a short period of time than any of us can recall," Beshear said Thursday.
1 of 43
A colorful shot of ice crystals on blooming berries in Goshen, Ky., as winter storm Landon moved through the area on Feb. 3, 2022. (Brittainy McCane via WDRB Weather app).
A semi off the road on Interstate 65 near the 76 mile marker in Bartholomew County, Indiana. Image courtesy Indiana State Police - Versailles. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
IMAGES | Ice Storm 2022 begins with coating of ice in some areas
Images are coming in, as ice begins to accumulate aross Kentucky and Indiana.
1 of 43
A colorful shot of ice crystals on blooming berries in Goshen, Ky., as winter storm Landon moved through the area on Feb. 3, 2022. (Brittainy McCane via WDRB Weather app).
Ice crystals formed on trees in Pekin, Ind., as winter storm Landon moved through the area on Feb. 3, 2022. (Zack Richards via WDRB Weather app).
Icicles on trees in Scott County, Ind., on Feb. 3, 2022, after winter storm Landon moved through Kentuckiana. (WDRB viewer via WDRB Weather App)
Ice on power lines in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Feb. 3. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on power lines in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a road sign near Borden, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice in a backyard in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Melissa Lanham Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a road sign in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022 Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a road sign in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on trees in Georgetown, Indiana. Image courtesy of Brad Finkin. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on grass in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
A colorful icy scene in Greenville, Ind., on Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
An ice warning posted at the Greenville, Indiana volunteer fire department. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice near Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a road sign in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on trees in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a road in Greenville, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a tree in Madison, Indiana. Image courtesy Deb Youngblood. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Holly Morgan. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a tree branch in New Salisbury, Ind. (Facebook viewer). Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Pictured: icicles on tree branches in Depauw, Indiana. (WDRB viewer). Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on porch railing in Greenville, Indiana. Image courtesy Gayle Hobson. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on porch railing in Greenville, Indiana. Image courtesy Gayle Hobson. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
An icy windshield in Milltown, Ind., on Feb. 3, 2022. (Larry Lowe). Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice crystals on a bell in Floyds Knobs, Ind. on Feb. 3, 2022. (Tracy Ferguson). Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on the hood of a car in Campbellsburg, Ky. on Feb. 3, 2022. (Michael Holthouser). Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
A semi off the road on Interstate 65 near the 76 mile marker in Bartholomew County, Indiana. Image courtesy Indiana State Police - Versailles. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on a vehicle in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Ashlie Engleman. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on porch railing in Salem, Indiana. Image courtesy Rebecca Overshiner Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on branches in Milltown, Indiana. Image courtesy Leisa Curl Line Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on the parking lot doesn't keep the deer from venturing out in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on the headlight of a car in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on branches in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on branches in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on the WDRB vehicle in French Lick, Indiana. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on branches in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Craig Peay. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice on the Christmas lights in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Image courtesy Sara Barnes Lamb Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Snow plows work to clear Highway 50 in Seymour, Indiana. WDRB Photo. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Snow plows work to clear Highway 50 in Seymour, Indiana. WDRB Photo. Feb. 3, 2022. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice forms on the ground and field in Hanover, Ind., on Feb. 3, 2022 as winter storm Landon moved through the area. Use the WDRB Weather app to send us your pics.
Ice covers a tree in Elizabethtown on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo courtesy Justin on Twitter.
Ice covers a tree in Elizabethtown on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo courtesy Justin on Twitter.
Then, in the first week of February 2022 another State of Emergency was declared. This one, because of an incoming winter storm expected to include ice, sleet and freezing rain. It is the fourth State of Emergency for Kentucky in two months.
