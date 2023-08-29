MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man in Marengo, Indiana.
According to Sgt. John Davis with ISP's Jasper Post, officers with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the English Police Department responded to a home on Hardy Road to serve an "emergency detention order" on Bernie Breeding, 49, of Marengo, on Tuesday.
When officers entered the home, Davis said Breeding pointed a firearm at the officers, "forcing an officer to discharge his weapon," hitting Breeding.
Police said officers attempted life-saving measures, but Breeding died from his injuries.
ISP will handle the investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
