LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Rep. Keturah Herron announced on Wednesday that she would re-file legislation to create the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
The legislation would also fund the program with $6 million over the first two years.
“We cannot talk about gun violence just through mass shootings like those in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and a dozen more places over the Memorial Day weekend alone,” Herron said in a news release. “If we’re ever going to slow this carnage down, we have to have facts in hand and a willingness to take steps that make a difference. I filed this bill early this year, when I was first elected, and I will be sponsoring it again so that we can begin the dialogue we must have when the legislature reconvenes in January. I am open to any suggestions from anyone, because we are all at risk until we get this issue under control.”
The office would be created within the state's Department for Public Health.
The primary duty of the office would be "providing information and guidance to community-based gun violence intervention programs that would rely on research and proven approaches to bring down gun violence locally."
