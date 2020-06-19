LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unemployed Kentuckians may get more help with their unanswered claims soon.
After hundreds of Kentuckians have lined up this week in Frankfort to get help with their unemployment claims, state officials said they’re trying to "identify additional times and locations for in-person services" — though plans have not yet been finalized.
A spokesman for the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state has fielded more than 900,000 unemployment insurance claims, “an unprecedented number.”
The state also has processed more than 90% of eligible claims, in part by temporarily reassigning employees from three cabinets and the governor’s office, JT Henderson, the cabinet’s executive director of communications, said in an email.
Related Stories:
- Still waiting: Hundreds seeking unemployment help line up in Frankfort for third day
- Kentuckians wait in line for hours as state works to process overdue unemployment benefits
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.