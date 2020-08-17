LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the U.S. Postal service becomes poised to play a major role in the 2020 presidential election, the state of Indiana is seeing its own problems with the agency.
Nearly every state, including Indiana, received a letter from the USPS warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the Nov. 3 election will arrive in time to be counted, even if ballots are mailed by state deadlines.
The union president for postal workers in Indiana said delays and deliveries were a problem, but they got worse after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made policy changes.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday called the House back into session over the issue.
DeJoy agreed on Monday to testify before Congress next Monday, along with the chairman of the Postal Service board of governors.
Democrats on Capitol Hill are asking for $25 billion to help the postal service, which is included in legislation that is expected to be put to a vote in the House on Saturday, on the heels of the Democratic National Convention. The package would also prohibit changes at the agency in response to outcry sparked by DeJoy over delays, new prices and cutbacks as millions of Americans will vote by mail in this year's election.
Lawsuits have been both filed and threatened against President Donald Trump, the USPS and DeJoy. A lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the postal service ahead of the November election.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended mail-in ballots as a way for citizens to vote without risking exposure to COVID-19 at the polls.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5. The last day to request a mail-in ballot in Indiana is Oct. 22.
