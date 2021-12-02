LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville basketball great received two big honors Thursday on the street where he grew up.
A sign now stands on Hale Avenue. The street from Cecil Avenue to 40th Street is renamed "Darrell Griffith, AKA Dr. Dunkenstein Way." A historical marker was also unveiled right in front of Griffith's home where he grew up in the Chickasaw neighborhood. His dad bought the house in 1955.
"I really love this neighborhood," Griffith said. "There are so many memories I can tell."
The sign tells his story from helping the University of Louisville win its first national championship in 1980 to going on to become an NBA star and working to give back to the community. Family, friends, former players and coaches were there Thursday to celebrate.
"It really means a lot," Griffith said. "We want to wrap our arms around this community, both men and women, to make them better and give them opportunities to let them know they can have hope."
Griffith's mother was right by his side Thursday. He got emotional while crediting her and his late father for the moment.
