LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Streets in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood reopened after what was called a "police situation."
A Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman confirms that officers were called to a home near South Shelby Street and East Kentucky Street about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Streets in that area were blocked for about 90 minutes, as police looked for suspects. There is no information about what the suspect is wanted for.
SWAT was called for a possible standoff, but police determined the suspects had already left the home on South Shelby Street. Officers continue to interview people in the area.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.