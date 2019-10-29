LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An explosive fight caught on camera Monday at Iroquois high school captured a female teacher and male student whaling on each other as kids ran from the classroom.
JCPS officials confirmed the district launched an investigation into the fight which occurred around 1:45 p.m. in an English class.
Officials said the altercation involved a teacher covering another faculty member’s room. Several sources confirmed to WDRB the teacher involved in the fight as Carrie Adams. JCPS said Adams was not at school on Tuesday.
Family members identified the student as 14-year-old Kamron Jennings, a freshman at Iroquois High.
The video emerged on Facebook quickly after the altercation and has been viewed more than 150,000 times, as of this reporting. The 30-second clip starts with Adams and Jennings squaring off nose to nose.
Warning: This video contains explicit language.
The teacher says, “You think I’m afraid of you,” to the male student. The student then appears to shove her backwards.
The video next shows Adams fire back with a much more forceful push that knocks Jennings to the ground. Desks and chairs scatter.
“Get your f***ing hands off me,” she screams.
From there, the pair tussle around the classroom with the male student appearing to gain the upper hand in the fight. At one point, he appears to strike Adams repeatedly from behind, as several other students run from the classroom. The short clip does not show what led to fight or the conclusion.
Jennings was arrested and released from Jefferson County Youth Detention Monday evening.
“These assaults are ridiculous,” JCPS Board member Linda Duncan said. “I don’t know what else I can say about our need for officers. We have board members tuning out the voice of principals.”
Duncan and the Jefferson County Board of Education are split over School Resources Officers, or SROs, on campus. In August, a 3-3 school board vote ended contracts that stationed law enforcement from the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, Shively Police and Jeffersontown Police in schools throughout the district. The tie vote meant the measure to renew the SROs contracts for the current school year failed, so law enforcement is no longer stationed at any school in JCPS. LMPD had already reassigned 17 officers before the vote as part of a budget cutting measure.
JCPS administrators have been working on a plan to create an internal security force of JCPS resource officers. It’s expected to come before board members for a vote next month.
