LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler High School students honored victims who died on 9/11 during an early morning ceremony on Friday.
More than 50 students at the JCPS school arrived at the campus at 4:45 a.m., hours before class started. The students filled the front lawn of the school with 2,977 American flags.
Each flag represents the lives lost in the terrorist attack.
Amelia Roy, a student at the school on Crums Lane, said they wanted to recognize the lives that were lost.
"We just thought it was really important to remember the magnitude of 9/11 and really remember what happened that day," Roy said. "None of us were alive when it happened, so all we've ever heard about it and learned about it is in history class or classroom setting."
The students said it was a way for them to come together in unity, just like the country did 20 years ago.
In class, students spent a week discussing how it changed the world.
"Just how different society has been to where it is today," Jonathan Joseph, Butler High School teacher, said. "It's not something you take for granted because ultimately it had a big impact on the lives of really everybody."
The "We Remember 9/11" Memorial will be up through Monday.
