LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana students are already back in school.
Wednesday was the first day of school for Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany. More than 800 students returned to in-person classes there.
Masks are not mandatory for students, but temperatures are checked before students get out of cars.
Once inside the building, students are expected to practice social distancing. There are also hand sanitizing stations and signs posted throughout the building.
School officials say that, for now, no visitors will be allowed.
