LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A lawsuit against a Louisville-based men’s treatment center has been dismissed.
In Jan. 2019, a 32-year-old Louisville man filed a lawsuit seeking damages against the Louisville Men’s Clinic. He claimed that the clinic’s testosterone treatment caused him to grow breasts and develop mood swings. Attorney Alex White, the man’s lawyer, said that his client "fell for a sales pitch that promised more than it could deliver."
On Friday, White said the lawsuit was dismissed in Oct. 2021 by Jefferson County Judge, Angela McCormick Bisig. Both sides opted to settle the lawsuit by agreement. No money changed hands as part of the settlement, according to White, and the case was dropped.
The Louisville Men's Clinic said the dismissal included an agreement that it would not sue the former client for damages made by his claims.
