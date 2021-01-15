LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of appointments are still available at Louisville's newest COVID-19 testing site, one of the few that offers weekend testing.
Sullivan University is offering free drive-thru testing at its College of Pharmacy at 2100 Gardiner Lane, just off Bardstown Road at the Watterson Expressway.
The tests are available every weekend in January.
Again, they are free, but you have to have an appointment. To sign up for an appointment, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.