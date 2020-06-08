LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With businesses still reeling from the economic fallout of COVID-19, Louisville Metro will hire more youth through the city's SummerWorks program this year, Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday.
Fischer said participants will be involved in projects like beautification, mowing and technology training for the city.
Still, he called for local businesses to hire youth through the SummerWorks program despite the economic challenges they've faced in recent months.
"We need our businesses and philanthropic communities to step up and provide additional funding to create more opportunities for young people, which in turn helps develop our city's workforce," Fischer said during a news conference at Kentucky Kingdom, a SummerWorks partner that's scheduled to reopen June 29.
Fischer said he believes the recent protests over the police killings of Breonna Taylor and others that have emerged in Louisville and throughout the U.S. present "a tremendous opportunity ... to get to a better place quicker for all Americans."
"If you're watching what's unfolding in the streets of America, in the streets of Louisville right now and you're just asking yourself, 'What is it that I can do,' this is one way that you can help," he said. "We created SummerWorks to provide ways, to create more opportunities for hardworking, ambitious young people from every neighborhood and every background."
