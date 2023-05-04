LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline is planting roots in Louisville.
Sun Country will offer nonstop services from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Minneapolis.
The low-fare carrier will offer service twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.
"They know that this is a busy time, and they took advantage of that," said Natalie Chaudoin, a spokeswoman for the airport. "We are thrilled to have them launch. Sun Country is another great, low-cost option for area travelers to connect through Minneapolis and hundreds of connections all across the country.
Tickets start as low as $49 each way.
