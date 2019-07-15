LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were splashes all around in southern Jefferson County on Monday as one of Louisville's public pools reopened.
The first kids jumped into the Sun Valley Pool after a party celebrating its opening.
The party featured free food and giveaways of prizes such as beach towels and sunglasses.
Sun Valley Pool will reopen at 1pm. But first a little celebration to mark the opening. pic.twitter.com/fsOR2gM1qo— Kate Springer (@Kate_Springer) July 15, 2019
Louisville's budget cuts recently closed area pools, but Councilwoman Cindi Fowler used $40,000 of her discretionary funds to make repairs to the pool and hire lifeguards to open it.
"It's making sure kids have fun summer experiences and they're able to be here with their families and friends and enjoy the day," Fowler said.
The pool was set to close due to budget cuts but @CWCindiFowler used $40,000 in discretionary funds to get it open. pic.twitter.com/2pseSIZ5y8— Kate Springer (@Kate_Springer) July 15, 2019
Swimmers like Navey Thompson are giving the decision a thumbs up.
"Well I thought all the pools were going to be closed, so I'm happy because this one is open and you can just get cooled off and relax," Thompson said.
The pool will stay open through Labor Day. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for kids.
