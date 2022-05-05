LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's easy to get caught up in the Kentucky Derby madness with the race set for this weekend.
But Mother's Day is also coming up on Sunday. If you're not lucky at the race track, prepare your wallets because supply chain issues are driving up costs, even for flowers.
Jeffersonville flower shop Lavender Hill has been adjusting how things operate due to the rising costs.
"We do buy local so that way we can try to save a little bit on shipping, but shipping is a big factor and just pricing is up," owner Carolyn Minutillo said. "Everyone's payrolls are up, everything is up, so it's reflected in everything we do."
Lavender Hill has been stocking up on supplies the past few weeks. They said that's been the key to ensure they have enough flowers and vases to balance between Mother's Day and Derby event orders.
"It's just kind of a matter of planning, having had the business for awhile now we kind of know how to order appropriately," said Minutillo. "But you kind of just have to guess, use less and use last year's records for this year and then anticipate what can go wrong and what can go right."
