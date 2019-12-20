LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police say the owner of a hookah lounge in Shively was shot and killed after a confrontation with a customer at the business overnight.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Meyers with the Shively Police Department, it happened around midnight at Retta's Lounge in the 2700 block of S. 7th Street Road near Wathen Lane. Meyers says the suspect went outside after being told to leave, but came back and shot and the owner.
According to court documents, the owner was found on the ground outside the business. He died at the scene.
Responding officers reviewed surveillance video from the lounge that showed the suspect, 32-year-old Lance Bowman, pointing a gun at the victim before the two struggled and shots were fired. Bowman is then seen walking away with the gun. The arrest report says it appears he "may have been shot while fleeing by another male after the shooting.
Meyers says security did fire at Bowman after the owner was shot.
Officers found Bowman in the back yard of a home in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue, along with a .45 caliber handgun.
Police tell us this isn't the first time Bowman had been asked to leave the business.
Meyers says more information will be released at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.