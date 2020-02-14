LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Police in Harrison County, Indiana, say one suspect has turned himself in connection with the murder of Chrissy Grimsley.
Police said Christian Pittman and Samuel Smith are behind a robbery and drug deal Tuesday night in Palmyra, Indiana, that ended with a hit-and-run crash. Grimsley's parents said the hit-and-run happened just outside their home on Martin Mathis Road.
Authorities issued warrants for both Pittman and Smith. The warrants charge murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Christian Pittman turned himself in to the Harrison County police on Saturday morning after he had been in Kentucky, according to the Harrison County Sheriff. The warrant for Smith is still standing.
Police asked that anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts call 911.
