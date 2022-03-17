LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of firing shots at Bullitt County officers and killing police K-9 Dash is facing several charges.
Kentucky State Police said in a release that David Knopp, 23, of Shepherdsville, is charged with fleeing, assault on a service animal and attempted murder of a police officer.
Knopp was arrested March 9 after he allegedly ran from officers responding to a shoplifting call at a Dollar General Store in Lebanon Junction.
Knopp reportedly fired a gun at police and then hid. That's when K-9 Dash found him. Police said Knopp shot and killed the police dog before officers from Shepherdsville Police and the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office returned fire and hit Knopp several times.
According to KSP, Knopp remains at the University of Louisville Hopsital in stable condition.
The Shepherdsville Police Department is planning a procession to honor Dash on March 27. The community is invited to line the procession route on Conestoga Parkway, Adam Shepherd Parkway and North Joe B. Hall Avenue.
The procession is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on March 27, in the 700-900 block of Conestoga Parkway.
