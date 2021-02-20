LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time since December, someone is facing DUI charges after driving through the Hodgenville town square, damaging lights and decorations.
The driver drove through the Lincoln Square around 12:48 p.m. Friday night, Jordan Whitlow, a spokesman with the Hodgenville Police Department said.
Police say the driver "failed to negotiate the traffic circle," driving through the square, where she damaged lights and decorations, including a truck that was being used as decoration.
The woman, who police identified as Mary Vincent of Greensburg, was checked out by paramedics, but refused treatment and didn't want to go to the hospital.
In December, a Louisville woman was also charged with DUI for driving through the town's square. That accident knocked over a Christmas tree, knocked the "Little Boy" statue off its platform and damaged the Abraham Lincoln statue.
Vincent is now facing several charges including DUI, criminal mischief and failure to maintain insurance.
