LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say three people were arrested in Frankfort after they committed a robbery and brought a 14-year-old girl along for the ride.
According to arrest reports, the robbery took place just after 3 a.m. on April 30, on Bald Knob Road in Frankfort.
A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area, according to court documents, when the deputy saw 25-year-old Vontrel Cochran and 20-year-old Jayvon McCray robbing two people at gunpoint.
When the victims saw the deputy, they screamed for help. At that point, authorities say Cochran and McCray spotted the deputy. That's when police say McCray threw the gun over a guardrail and both men ran to a nearby car.
According to the arrest reports, the deputy blocked the suspects' car in with his or her vehicle.
Authorities say they found $25 and an Xbox video game system belonging to the victims.
Inside the front passenger seat was 19-year-old Aryana Slaughter, who according to police, witnessed the entire event. Police also found a 14-year-old girl inside the car, along with Ecstasy and Xanax.
The gun allegedly used in the crime was retrieved from the woods and was determined to have been stolen, according to the arrest reports.
Cochran, McCray and Slaughter were all arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Cochran and McCray were both charged with first-degree robbery. Cochran was also charged with possession of controlled substances. McCray was charged with tampering with physical evidence and receipt of stolen property.
Slaughter was charged with complicity to first-degree robbery and possession of controlled substances.
All three of the suspects were charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.
They are all currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.