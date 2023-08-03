LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspended duPont Manual High School football coach and his twin brother, who was an assistant coach, are both under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Donnie Stoner was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury Thursday, Aug. 3, on six counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and eight counts of sexual abuse.
Stoner appeared in court Monday, where a judge said "these allegations are serious." The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said he engaged in "criminal sexual conduct" with a minor between May 30 and July 13 of this year.
"He's been coaching for years and years, for more than a decade, until this allegation, this accusation which he denies," Stoner's attorney, Rob Eggert, argued in court.
Jefferson County Public Schools had reassigned Stoner to the Wilhoit Bus Compound prior to his arrest. He pleaded not guilty Monday after turning himself in.
"I understand JCPS is giving him due process and has at least given him that," a judge said Monday." I think JCPS should at least understand the nature of these offenses."
Eggert responded that "they do."
"He has HIP, then perhaps his employer will be lenient with that job," the judge responded. HIP stands for Home Incarceration Program.
Meanwhile, WDRB News has obtained two confidential JCPS investigations into Stoner's twin brother, Ronnie Stoner, who worked as a safety administrator at Manual.
JCPS reassigned Ronnie Stoner last week to the Blue Lick Bus Compound. The district said he was also an unpaid assistant football coach at Manual.
Wednesday, LMPD confirmed it had an "open and active" investigation into Ronnie Stoner, but a spokesperson could not advise further so it's unclear what the department is looking into.
In May 2022, JCPS said it learned of an allegation from a former Newburg Middle School student who accused Ronnie Stoner of having sex with her during the 2016-17 school year. He denied the claim, and the district concluded that the allegation was "unsubstantiated." JCPS said the only evidence provided was the original complaint and investigators weren't able to interview the student despite "multiple requests."
LMPD said its investigation in that case cited "insufficient evidence." JCPS said Ronnie Stoner returned to his regular job on Nov. 14, 2022.
But that wasn't the only allegation against Ronnie Stoner that JCPS and LMPD received or investigated. In 2014, he was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to a female Fern Creek High School student.
JCPS found the allegation to be "inconclusive." The district said it has video of Ronnie Stoner talking to the student in the hallway, but it's not clear what was said.
An arraignment for his brother, Donnie Stoner, is set for Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Donnie Stoner is being held on a $50,000 bond. If 10% is posted, he could be released on HIP. He has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, JCPS students and any kids who aren't related to him.
