LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating another Jefferson County Public Schools employee.
Police said there is an active investigation for Ronnie Stoner. It's not clear what LMPD is looking into.
Ronnie Stoner was a safety administrator at duPont Manual High School. JCPS said it reassigned him to the Blue Lick bus compound.
His brother, Donnie Stoner, is accused of having sex with a student. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to several charges like sexual abuse, rape and sodomy.
Donne Stoner was the head football coach and a teacher at Manual.
He was temporarily removed from his positions in July.
