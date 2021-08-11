LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car smashed into Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville on Wednesday evening.
A two-vehicle crash left one vehicle inside Parlour, the S 2nd and W Liberty streets artisan-style pizza shop. The owner says this isn’t the first time. He says a similar crash happened around the time of its grand opening. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/vhSCjO6417— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) August 11, 2021
The three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Second Street and West Liberty just before 6 p.m. A person in one of the vehicles had minor injuries after the crash, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.
It's unknown what caused the crash.
The pizzeria opened in downtown Louisville less than two months ago on June 14.
Parlour Pizza told WDRB News the restaurant would be closed until repairs can be made to the front of the building.
