LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car smashed into Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville on Wednesday evening. 

The three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Second Street and West Liberty just before 6 p.m. A person in one of the vehicles had minor injuries after the crash, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.

It's unknown what caused the crash. 

The pizzeria opened in downtown Louisville less than two months ago on June 14. 

Parlour Pizza told WDRB News the restaurant would be closed until repairs can be made to the front of the building. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags