LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parlour is taking its pizza to downtown Louisville.
The "Coming Soon" sign is up on a building at the corner of South Second and West Liberty streets.
Parlour is set to open in April, serving its hand-tossed pizza, wings and drinks with a family-friendly atmosphere.
"We couldn't be more excited to continue to expand the Parlour brand into Downtown Louisville," Max Bloom, the owner of Parlour and managing partner at Craft Culture Concepts, said in a statement. "As a downtown resident myself, we hope to become a go-to destination spot for local residents, businesses, conventions, tourists and more by bringing our popular food and bar menu, live music, catering services, and family-friendly environment to the area."
It will be the restaurant's fourth location, the others being in Jeffersonville, New Albany and on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville. Parlour will be open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and closed on Sundays unless otherwise noted.
The spot has been home to several businesses over the years, including O'Malley Corner and Griff's.
