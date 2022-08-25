LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority River City (TARC) plans to go green at its headquarters.
Solar Energy Solutions (SES) put a large solar energy system on TARC's headquarters on West Broadway in the California neighborhood. The $122,000 project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
TARC said the project, which was completed Wednesday, will help cut out the uncertainty of rising energy costs.
"Installing solar requires zero ongoing costs and gives us assurance going forward," said Carrie Butler, executive director of TARC. "Alongside our other sustainability initiatives, like the incorporation of extended-range battery-electric buses, we will be making energy costs more predictable, save money, and contribute to sustainability goals."
SES also installed solar rooftops on Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor malls.
