LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians headed to the polls for primary Election Day can catch a free ride with TARC.

All routes will be free next Tuesday to provide access to polling places.

“We encourage community members to board TARC to and from the polls or wherever they need to go," said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find your polling location, click here

