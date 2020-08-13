LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees with the Transit Authority of River City picketed Thursday outside TARC headquarters to demand hazard pay and increased safety precautions on buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yelling through masks and holding signs, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 rallied outside the building on West Broadway. Union President Theo Hamilton on Wednesday released a list of its three demands:
- A temporary 10-passenger limit — instead of 25
- Hazard pay for TARC drivers and maintenance workers
- Strategic service to prevent overcrowding
Members of the union, which represents more than 500 TARC employees, said they deserve more.
"Treat us like we are employees and you care about us," Hamilton said. "You put us on the road to drive your half-a-million-dollar vehicles, but you want to pay us pennies."
At least four TARC drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus was first reported in Kentucky in March.
"It's frightening to work during this pandemic, because (drivers) have to endure everybody," Hamilton said. "You have to endure any and everybody (who) gets on that bus. We don't know what one person may have. We don't know what the next person may have. They're getting on the bus, touching the fare boxes, paying their money, touching the railing, and our drivers have to assume that everybody is safe. You can't assume that. You have to assume that everybody has the virus, and not compensating us for it is the worst thing possible."
Meanwhile, TARC maintains it is going above and beyond guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eric King, a spokesman for the agency, said TARC has asked the public to limit rides to essential trips only and has installed barriers separating drivers and passengers on buses, which are sanitized daily. Passengers are also required to wear masks, King added.
According to King, providing hazard pay would require Congress’ approval, and the limited money TARC has is being used to keep the lights on and rehire laid off workers.
"We strongly support our drivers and our maintenance crew; their dedication and well-being make it possible for Greater Louisville's essential workers to connect to their jobs and provide our community with access to critical needs," King wrote in a statement Wednesday.
"Our current practices are aligned with both the wishes expressed by our drivers and federal safety policies," he added. "We will continue to look at all response options and implement those actions that prioritize the health and safety of our riders and our team members."
Hamilton, however, thinks TARC could and should do more with the $42 million bailout it received Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
"You called us heroes a few months ago, but you won't give us zeroes," he said. "It don't make sense."
