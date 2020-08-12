LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There’s another protest scheduled for downtown Louisville, but this one will be different.
Thursday afternoon, Theo Hamilton, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 — the union that represents more than 500 TARC employees — will picket outside TARC headquarters on West Broadway.
“This virus is like a bullet. It has no eyes. It’s catching everybody," Hamilton told WDRB News. "A lot of my drivers are afraid — afraid to death — to come to work.”
As COVID-19 continues spreading in Kentucky, Hamilton is growing worried about TARC drivers, maintenance workers and riders. Wednesday, he released a list of three demands:
- A temporary 10-passenger limit — instead of 25
- Hazard pay for TARC drivers and maintenance workers
- Strategic service to prevent overcrowding
“The request is not unreasonable at all," he said.
At least four TARC drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
TARC, meanwhile, maintains it’s going above and beyond Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Eric King, a spokesman for the agency, pointed out that ridership is limited to essential trips, barriers have been installed on buses separating drivers and passengers, passengers are required to wear masks and buses are sanitized daily.
Additionally, King said providing hazard pay would require Congress’ approval, and the limited money TARC has is being used to keep the lights on and rehire laid off workers.
"We strongly support our drivers and our maintenance crew; their dedication and well-being make it possible for Greater Louisville's essential workers to connect to their jobs and provide our community with access to critical needs," King wrote.
"Our current practices are aligned with both the wishes expressed by our drivers and federal safety policies," he wrote. "We will continue to look at all response options and implement those actions that prioritize the health and safety of our riders and our team members."
But Hamilton thinks the transit authority could and should do more with the large $42 million bailout it’s already scored from Congress.
“They labeled us heroes not long ago, but they’re giving us zero," Hamilton said.
The picket is scheduled to begin along the sidewalks at TARC Headquarters on West Broadway a 3 p.m. Thursday. Hamilton said drivers, maintenance workers, riders and their allies are all invited.
