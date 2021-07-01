LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is putting new, fuel efficient buses on the streets of Louisville to pick up passengers.
The Transit Authority of the River City unveiled 15 new buses starting service on Thursday, and another 32 buses are on the way.
Gov. Andy Beshear and state and local officials celebrated the new buses at a ribbon cutting, but officials say it's more than just new buses on the road.
"These buses will replace some of the oldest vehicles in our fleet; reducing maintenance cost, improving air quality and improving reliability to our riders," said TARC executive director Carrie Butler.
The fleet cost around $22 million, and $4.7 million of that comes from a 2016 Volkswagen settlement with Kentucky.
