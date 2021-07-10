LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For TARC3 riders like Delisa English, the lack of on time paratransit services has costed her a job.
“Not getting me to places on time," said English, who uses a wheelchair to get around.
She was fired. She said she'd show up hours late to work because her TARC3 ride was late.
"If you say you're going to be there at a certain time, then get me there at the right time,” said English, who is currently looking for another job but is afraid it will turn into a cycle and she'll lose her job again due to the lack of transportation reliability.
English, along with other riders stood in solidarity with the Metro Disability Coalition at Jefferson Square in Louisville Saturday afternoon to speak on the many issues they face with TARC3 and the lack of services provided to them.
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) provides the TARC3 Paratransit Service, which gives people with disabilities, who cannot use regular fixed-route bus services, a way to get around the city.
During a speech, Marcellus Mayes, the President of the Metro Disability Coalition said, "We're here today to have a rally and a protest for the injustice that's going on against the elderly and disabled."
Mayes, who is also blind, says TARC3 has not been reliable for quite some time, and it is costing others their livelihood as well.
"Me, as a Kentuckian and an American, now there are these veterans and other people that have become elderly and dealing with challenges in life at this point – we should not be treated like this," said Mayes, who wants city leaders and Mayor Greg Fischer to act.
"The mayor and them have a direct control over TARC,” said Mayes. “They need to change leadership in TARC and give us a fresh look at things some of those people have been with TARC 20 and 25 years and they have a culture of the way they look at disabled and elderly, and that's not going to change."
Mayes believes TARC needs a complete reorganization and the board of directors' appointments should be reconsidered.
"Nobody wants to hear that we're going to work on something and it will be in the future, when I need to get to dialysis today," he added.
English's sister, Johnnita Robinson, says TARC3 negatively impacts her family.
"I had to go to her job and hang out with her for a couple of hours just to make sure she had someone to talk to while going through the process," said Robinson. "This happens weekly."
Robinson said she would like to see changes "immediately."
“Not tomorrow, but like right now. Change needs to be taking place," she said.
In the past, coalition members said they have reached out to TARC to request adjustments, but nothing has changed. Coalition officials say members will continue to spread their message of change and they will not stop unless the mayor and city leader's step and take this matter seriously.
TARC3 contractor, MV Transportation could not be reached immediately for comment.
Related Stories:
Disabled veteran nearly stranded by TARC3 wants city to 'drain the swamp' at TARC
Refuting contractor's claim, paralyzed man says TARC3 stranded him at theater
Riders with disabilities who depend on TARC3 plan protest, say service is failing them
As some TARC3 riders say service is unreliable, director blames staffing
Messy dispute between TARC, contractors leaving some disabled riders stranded
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.