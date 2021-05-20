LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katrina Greenwell's cashier job at the Middletown Target gives her more than just a paycheck. It gives her purpose.
"I love my customers. Yes. Yes. Everything's all good," she said through a glowing smile. "Doing my job — it helps me to keep going and to keep pushing."
Fifteen years ago, Greenwell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but her job at Target has helped her cope.
"With MS, it's one of those things. It will take you down very quickly if you just lay. You probably won't make it very long," she said.
Greenwell, who uses a motorized wheelchair, rides TARC3 to get to and from work. TARC3 is the Transit Authority of the River City's paratransit service for riders with mental or physical disabilities.
Lately, however, she says getting to work on time has been a tricky task. She says TARC3 has become unreliable and estimates she's late to work one out of four days a week.
"And that's crazy," Greenwell said. "I should not be late to my job like that."
Marcellus Mayes, who is also a loyal TARC3 rider, knows Greenwell's pain well.
"I hear the same story time and time again as a passenger, when I'm on the bus," he said Thursday.
Mayes, who's also the President of the Metro Disability Coalition, says TARC3's contractor — MV Transportation — is failing disabled riders. In a news release, he wrote its failing in at least 11 ways, including:
- Failing to pick up and drop off passengers in a timely manner
- Leaving passengers for hour at various locations and refusing to pick them up
- Failing to get passengers to and from their employment and doctor appointments in time
- And, among others, exceeding the time limits that passengers are allotted to be on the vehicle
So now, Mayes and others are asking TARC to end that contract with MV Transportation, which operates the paratransit service.
"It's really become a crisis," Mayes said. "I think, what you've seen here recently, you don't have the compassion and sensitivity of the staff TARC has become hardened and it's like us versus them."
MV Transportation, headquartered in Dallas, refutes Mayes' claims.
"We are aware of the Metro Disability Coalition’s complaints and we take them very seriously," Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Womack wrote in a statement. "No eligible TARC paratransit riders have been stranded or denied trips in all of 2021, and despite facing the same operator shortages that are impacting the entire industry, we have met on-time performance targets each month this year through April."
Mayes, Greenwell and others strongly disagree.
"Wow," Greenwell said in response to the statement from MV Transportation. "That is a lie. I'm sorry. That's a straight lie. I'm sorry about that. That's not true at all."
Greenwell can't say if MV Transportation's contract should be terminated, but she can say that something has to change.
"I'm asking you to get me to work on time," she said to TARC. "Do your job, so I can do my job."
Greenwell admits the thought of losing her job due to repeated tardiness has kept her up at night. Without her job, she feels her health will decline.
"I can lose my job because of their foolishness," she worried aloud. "I could lose my job."
MV Transportation was criticized for similar reasons in early 2020 as TARC3 transitioned from a previous contractor to MV Transportation.
Thursday, TARC did not respond to a request for comment or interview.
A source with inside knowledge of TARC3 says they "absolutely" understand the riders' frustration but says a shortage of drivers is a playing factor.
