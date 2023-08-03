LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superstar Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement Thursday that she is adding four cities to her North America tour, including Indianapolis.
Three shows are scheduled at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
The announcement was made on Swift's social media: "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!"
The post said verified fan registration is open on the singer's website.
Swift will play three shows at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. She will play six shows at the Rogers Center in Toronto, according to the post.
The Eras Tour, consisting of over 130 concerts, is already 2023's highest-grossing musical tour, and it's only halfway through. The tour's multi-date, arena-filling stops in major cities during weekends is creating making a huge impact on tourism and hotel bookings.
