LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the pandemic is over, teachers are planning to take lessons from the virtual classroom back into the real one.
"We're looking forward to when we can be face-to-face with our students again and we're also looking forward in time to the educational future of our district," said Lora Shields, staff developer with Shelby County Public Schools.
The school district launched a new "vodcast" on YouTube this week. It's called "Shelby Speaks: Looking Forward," and it allows teachers to share how they're navigating online learning.
Adam Watson, the district's digital learning coordinator, said adminstrators and teachers want to know "what teachers are learning in the middle of this (NTI) experience, and ... how it will transfer and transform their classrooms once they are back inside their schools."
Teachers stepped into the unknown when their students started meeting on Zoom.
Third grad math teacher Beth Hoehner, said the experience has forced her to step into the unknown without being fearful.
"It's been less of me teaching, and more of me getting a gauge on exactly what (my students) need from me to be able to move forward in their learning," she said.
From elementary to high school, teachers are also giving students more options for how to learn.
High school science teacher Catherine Underwood said she created a menu of choices for her students.
"They have to do two assignments a week from the list," she said.
Underwood kept her students' diverse skills and interests in mind when she created the assignments. For example, some students can opt to create art, while others can choose to write a science fiction novel.
"I said, 'Why don't you expand your science fiction novel, send it to me and to your English teacher?'" Underwood said.
"We're trying to be flexible with all our students," she said.
Every student in the district has a Chromebook, but internet access is still a challenge for some families.
Teachers say this time is giving every student a taste of the real world.
"I want them to be lifelong learners and I want them to be effective communicators," Underwood said.
Hoehner said the new normal is teaching everyone new ways to learn.
"You can keep 'normal' and add 'new' and be more effective and efficient," she said.
You can watch the district's vodcast series here.
