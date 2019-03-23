LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is dead after a shooting at a party on Cane Run Road.
Officials with the Shively Police Department say the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday morning in an empty building in a strip mall just off Cane Run and I-264.
Shively Police say around 50 teens were having a party inside the building.
He says two teens went outside near a liquor store and that's when one pulled out a handgun and shot the other in the chest.
Officials say the shooter took off.
The person who was shot tried to run, but died at the scene.
No one has been arrested.
