LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager found shot and killed at a retirement home parking lot in Louisville has been identified.
James Shickert, 17, was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Brownsboro Park Retirement Community on March 20.
LMPD responded to the report of the shooting in the 2900 block of Goose Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. Few details have been released about the shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
