LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing 15-year-old girl from Colorado came to an end in southern Indiana on Monday.
That's according to a news release from the Jefferson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office.
Lia Conace was reported missing from Colorado Springs, Colorado on Feb. 17, and police said her family told investigators she had ties to an acquaintance in Jefferson County, Indiana, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
After receiving information from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office began searching the Deputy, Indiana, area where they received information that led them to Hanover.
That's where Jefferson County Deputies and Hanover police officers spotted the missing juvenile and her acquaintance, on Carmel Road near West State Road 56, according to the release. The two attempted to hide in a wooded area when they saw officers.
The area was searched with the assistance of Jefferson County Sheriff's Department K-9 Kuno and his handler Chief Deputy Pickel. Both juveniles were located in the woods safely.
Conace was being held in Indiana until officials from Colorado take custody. No information is available on the status of the acquaintance.
Previous Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.