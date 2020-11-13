COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ten Indiana residents were arrested Thursday morning as a result of a law enforcement operation in downtown Columbus that focused on crime occurring during the day, according to police.
Columbus Police Department officers worked with the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement team to arrest the individuals after they have received reports of shootings, narcotic deals, stolen vehicles, fights and thefts in the area. It was unclear from a news release what led them to the individuals in question.
The following individuals were arrested Thursday and are facing a slew of charges, including drug possession, auto theft, attempted battery and resisting law enforcement:
- Christina Greathouse, 43, of Columbus
- Timothy Wilder Jr., 31, of Columbus
- Skyler Wilson, 22, of Columbus
- Olivia McNeill, 23, of Columbus
- Terry Smith, 62, of Columbus
- Jacob Voelker, 25, of Columbus
- Cody Staley, 27, of Columbus
- Woody Bryant, 41, of Indianapolis
- Marlon Cowan Jr. 44, of Columbus
- Brittany Ackerman, 34, of Columbus
It was unclear from the news release where the individuals were arrested. Officers also recovered methamphetamine during the operation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.