LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new taproom in Anchorage officially opened on Friday.

Ten20 Craft Brewery celebrated its first expansion with a grand opening with a commemorative 'first tap.' The brewery opened its first location in Butchertown in Oct. 2020.

The 2,000 square-foot taproom will have several of the brewery's craft beers on tap, along with other seasonal brews. It features indoor and outdoor seating.

