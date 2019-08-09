LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 170th annual St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids happens on August 9th & 10th at the St. Joseph Children's Home campus, 2823 Frankfort Avenue.
The annual picnic attracts about 60,000 people to this end of summer tradition.
The event hosts about 60 booths at the largest picnic in Kentucky.
The picnic is known for its famous chicken dinners and its down-home atmosphere.
Picnic Pre-Party (Friday, August 9th)
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Live Music on the front lawn on Friday only.
The Crashers perform at 8:00 p.m.
Picnic Day (Saturday, August 10th)
Noon-Midnight
Rear View Mirror 9:00 p.m.
The picnic is fun for the whole family and includes many food vendors, arts & crafts, bingo and activities for the kids like carnival rides and more.
Adults can experience the blackjack tent, casino games and the largest cake booth in Kentucky.
Handicap and limited public parking will be available via the Brownsboro Road entrance.
Additional off-site parking is available at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, with shuttle service to and from the Picnic.
All proceeds go to support some of Kentucky's most abused and neglected children.
St. Joseph Children's Home provides three programs: residential treatment, foster care and adoption and a child development center.
Click here to get connected to St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids.
Copyright 2019. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.