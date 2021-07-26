LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A refreshing new neighbor is moving into the NuLu Marketplace.
A building on East Main Street is being transformed into The Local Seltzery.
The owners said it's the first of its kind in the area. They plan to make craft seltzers and craft cocktails, all under 100 calories. They'll also offer flights of local craft beers.
The owners said they'll have some traditional hard seltzers that everyone will recognize, but they also plan to experiment and mix their own flavors in house.
"We're going to have your mangoes and your pineapples that a lot of people love," said Braxton Turner, co-owner of The Local Seltzery. "But we're also working on a spicy cucumber and a blueberry pie, candy apple, sour apple. A lot of really fun flavors like that."
The building is still under construction. The Local Seltzery plans to open this fall.
