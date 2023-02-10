AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter.
The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
The children can stay for up to 20 days. They'll be connected to a variety of community resources as a case manager works to find them permanent housing.
Steve Gwaltney, chairman of the board of directors of the Scott County Foundation and the longtime pastor of Grace Covenant, said the area had so many displaced children who would be moved far away from home, they felt like they had to step up and do something.
"We wanted to be in their community and be where their family can be closer to them (so) they don't feel so displaced from their school and the things that that are their lives," Gwaltney said. "So it's very important to us that is there going to be here in Scott County."
Gwaltney worked with Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin to make The Refuge a reality.
"This home is going to provide lifestyle changes for the children that, hopefully, as they get older, they'll understand what life really is and how to live as a normal citizen instead of just trying to survive," Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.
Children can be referred from across the state, and staff members anticipate beds will be filled quickly and stay full.
"Now we have got a place full of love, full of people that are here to help, people that have given their lives to make this place a better place," Goodin said. "This home will be a model throughout the state of Indiana, and there'll be more of these homes as time goes on."
Gwaltney said Friday was a great day that'll mean a lot to his community, now with a place to serve as a safe haven for as many kids as possible.
"It was just an incredible day," he said. "When you go on a journey like this and you get to the place that now we're ready to receive children, it's a great day of celebration."
