LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas magic and melodies with a soul twist will soon be echoing throughout The Kentucky Center once again.
The Faith Works & AMPED cast joined WDRB News in the Morning on Saturday to talk about this year's seventh annual showing of "The Soul of Christmas."
The show will return to The Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theatre Dec. 1-4.
"I am really excited," said Rush Trowel, director and producer for the event. "This is a chance for everyone in the family to come together to experience the joy of Christmas."
The Soul of Christmas is an original live musical production featuring renditions of iconic secular and classic holiday songs.
The show features an all-African American cast of Louisville-based singers, dancers and musicians preforming hits by Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston and more.
Ticket sales start at $35.00 For more information about ticket sales and pricing, click here.
The show's running time is roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes.
