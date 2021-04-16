GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) – After a brief pause from serving up mouthwatering favorites, the Whistle Stop plans to open sometime in the next few weeks -- and this time it will be under new ownership.
Mike Frantz and Deron Berthold are the new co-owners of the iconic restaurant, after buying it from Mike and Lynn Cummins. Mike and Lynn announced in February their plans to put the restaurant up for auction so they can retire. Frantz and Berthold purchased it before the it hit the auction block.
This marks the third time ownership has changed hands at the restaurant, that has been serving Southern-style comfort food since 1975. Frantz currently owns four Subways and the BoomBozz Pizza in Elizabethtown. He says Whistle Stop’s traditional same made-from-scratch menu will remain in place.
The restaurant has been hosting several hiring events over the last couple weeks, so that it will be fully staffed and prepared to open sometime before May 1.
The Whistle Stop closed temporarily in 2020 during the pandemic restrictions. And during the time off, the Cummins decided it was time to sell the restaurant so they could retire and enjoy their grandkids.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.