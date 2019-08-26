LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third woman has now come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.
In a new lawsuit filed Monday, a woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Colin Stephenson at the Omni's Mokara Spa in 2018.
"It's quite clear what the Omni was doing ... employing a predator. I don't think there's any other word you can use. He's a repeat sexual offender," attorney Casey Krill said. "He touched her genital area. None of that was ever consented to. She didn't ask for that. That's far beyond the scope of a massage."
Krill said after the incident, his client made a complaint against Stephenson. When she went back several months later for a couples massage, not only did she find he was still working there, but he was also assigned to giver a massage a second time.
"She described it as devastating to me," Krill said. "She said it took her breathe away."
Another lawsuit was filed last Thursday with more claims of sexual assault by Stephenson at the Omni in March of 2019.
"It's quite clear now that the Omni knew the type of person they were employing," Krill said. "Each of my clients made a complaint to the Omni Management, and after each complaint, he was allowed to continue to work in that space, and they enabled a sexual predator."
The original lawsuit, which inspired the other women to come forward, stemmed from a sexual assault in June of this year. New information in that case reveals Stephenson contacted the victim's parents after the incident, blaming her for what happened.
"Accusing my client of being sexually aggressive — it's disappointing," Krill said. "But shouldn't be surprising now that we know what we know about Mr. Stephenson and his history of sexual predation."
The victim in this case called police and filed report. Stephenson was then fired from his job at the Omni.
The Omni Hotel hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Stephenson was also sued for sexual assault at Massage Envy in Jeffersontown in 2016.
