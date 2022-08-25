LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death.
"I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
In federal court Tuesday, Kelly Goodlett admitted she knowingly included false information in the search warrant affidavit used to raid Taylor's home and then conspired with another officer to cover it up.
Detectives falsely claimed they verified with a postal inspector that Taylor received suspicious packages.
Tony Gooden, a U.S. postal inspector in Louisville, told WDRB News in May 2020 that Louisville police didn't confer with his office. He said a different law enforcement agency asked his office in January 2020 to investigate whether any potentially suspicious mail was going to the unit. The local office concluded that there wasn't.
When LMPD busted down Taylor's door in March of 2020, Walker filed a single shot, saying he thought they were being robbed. The shot hit Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Police returned a hail of bullets, killing Taylor.
"This is just the beginning of the fight for accountability and justice," Walker said in the video.
Also on Thursday, Walker penned an op-ed in the Washington Post in response to Goodlett's plea.
"Moments after I held Bre as she died, the police arrested and charged me with attempted murder," he wrote. "Knowing all the problems that this failed raid would create, the Louisville police tried to use me as a scapegoat to deflect blame. It almost worked."
Goodlett is one of four former officers charged in relation to the raid. Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany and Brett Hankison were also charged in the federal probe. Jaynes and Hankison were previously fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Chief Erika Shields fired Meany last week.
Goodlett's sentencing is scheduled for November. U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings could sentence her to up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised probation.
Goodlett will remain out of jail pending sentencing.
Trials for the other officers are scheduled for October. They have each pleaded not guilty.
Jaynes, Meany and Hankison face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Walker has said he never heard police announce themselves and believed the couple was being robbed when he fired the shot that hit Mattingly's leg. All charges against him were dropped in May 2020. He has a pending lawsuit against the city and LMPD.
Related Stories:
- Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to conspiracy in raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment
- 4 former and current Louisville police detectives federally charged in Breonna Taylor raid
- Judge upholds termination of Louisville detective for lying on Breonna Taylor search warrant
- Breonna Taylor neighbors file suit, but concerned 'fatigue' in case could favor police
- Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker files federal lawsuit against LMPD
- Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker sues over fatal police raid, citing Kentucky’s 'stand your ground' law
- UPDATE: Judge rules charges can't be brought again against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, in police shooting
- Judge grants order to dismiss charges against Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.