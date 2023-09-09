LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The seventh annual Louisville Pride Festival was held up and down Bardstown Road on Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered for the festival that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the Highlands.
With this year's theme of "There's No Place Like Home," there were around 150 vendors set up. There were also performances by Voices of Kentuckiana and members of the Louisville Orchestra.
"We're you're neighbors, we're your customers, we're your employees, your friends, your cousin, LGBTQ people are part of Louisville, we're part of Kentucky," said Mike Slaton, executive director of Louisville Pride.
There were several stages, performers, musical acts and plenty of food. Several other Pride events take place over the next two weeks.
The Louisville Pride Festival Cinema Showcase premiers at Baxter Avenue Theaters on Saturday, Sept. 16. Two short films with ties to Louisville will be on the big screen. Tickets are $15.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, volunteers from various groups around the city will be offering free legal assistance to Kentucky residents. Registration is encouraged but not required. This event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Pride Center at 1244 South 3rd Street.
In addition to the above events, new this year is LGBTQ+ mini conferences. The conferences will include workshops, networking and educational opportunities. For more information about these conferences, click here.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.