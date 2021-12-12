LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday wrapping party prepared more than 3,000 gifts at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club on Sunday.
Volunteers cut, taped and wrapped presents for the annual event that's gone on since 1983.
The Boys and Girls Club, the Optimist Club of Louisville, Toys for Tots and the community raised money and gathered toy donations for the gift wrapping party.
"We're serving 450 children that goes to ages 6 to 18," Bill Rybak, board member of Optimist Club and Boys and Girls Club, said. "The teens, we do different things for, sometimes have separate parties for them."
The gifts will be given out at holiday parties held at Boys and Girls Clubs this month.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.