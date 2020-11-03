LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of voters are pouring into polling locations across Kentucky for Election Day.
In Louisville, the Kentucky Exposition Center has experienced a steady stream of voters, but there haven't been any lines. Some of the smaller neighborhood polling locations like schools have experienced some wait times. But voters are taking the situation in stride while grumbling about the longer walk at some locations.
But after weeks of early voting, the main polling places have the process down, according to voter Greg Gant.
"Super easy, simple. Everything was, 'Go here, go there' -- really simple," he said.
Across Jefferson County, there are 20 locations for in-person voting. You can go to any of those places, if you didn't vote early. More than 1.5 million Kentucky residents voted early. That includes over half of all registered Jefferson County voters.
Voters opting to head to the polls on Election Day say they feel their ballot going into the machine is what they prefer, and voters like Karla Wright are glad they waited.
"Being a longtime voter, I've always voted in person and I didn't have any issues that would keep me from coming out, and I just felt it was the way I wanted to exercise my responsibility," Wright said.
Election officials are encouraging people who still haven't mailed their absentee ballots to take them to a polling location and put it in the dropbox instead of the mail, if possible. They say that will ensure a quicker and more seamless counting process, when that begins Tuesday night.
Some results are expected in Kentucky Tuesday night, but those votes won't be official until Friday. That allows more time to count ballots put in the mail and postmarked by Election Day. But election officials believe a huge majority of votes will be in and counted.
Races featuring reelection bids by President Donald Trump and his main ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, top the ballot in Kentucky.
Other statewide races to watch on Election Day include all six Kentucky House seats, a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court and two constitutional amendments.
Voting locations in Louisville and Jefferson County:
- Kentucky Exposition Center
- 937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing
- Monday, Nov. 2: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- (Free Parking)
- KFC Yum! Center, Foyer
- Main and Second streets
- Monday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- (Free Parking)
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- Monday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- (Free Parking)
- Louisville Marriott East
- 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Commonwealth Ballroom
- Monday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- (Free Parking)
Election Day Only Voting Locations: Tuesday, Nov. 3 (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Ballard High School: 6000 Brownsboro Road
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School : 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Crosby Middle School: 303 Gatehouse Lane
- Fairdale High School: 1001 Fairdale Road
- Fern Creek HighSchool: 9115 Fern Creek Road
- Iroquois High School: 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jeffersontown High School: 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Meyzeek Middle School: 828 S. Jackson St.
- Seneca High School: 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shawnee High School: 4001 Herman St.
- Southern High School : 8620 Preston Highway
- St. Matthews Community Center: 310 Ten Pin Lane
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1501 Rangeland Road
- Valley High School: 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School: 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School: 2501 Rockford Lane
To find a voting location in Kentucky, go to the Secretary of State's website. CLICK HERE.
To find a voting location in Indiana, go to the Secretary of State's website. CLICK HERE.
TARC FREE RIDES ON ELECTION DAY:
In an effort to get more Louisville residents to the polls, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and TARC3 are offering free rides on Election Day.
TARC will offer free bus rides to and from polling locations and to each rider's final destination on Election Day, according to a news release.
The transit authority will also have a shuttle running every 30 minutes from Union Station to the Kentucky Exposition Center for voting on Nov. 3.
To see a list of the TARC routes that will take you to polling locations, click here. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
