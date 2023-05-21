LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was the dog days in Louisville this weekend as thousands of pugs took over the Kentucky Expo Center.
The Bluegrass PugFest featured 50,000-square-feet of vendors, silent auctions and rescue booths.
The Bluegrass PugFest took place at the Kentucky Expo Center from May 20-21, 2023. (WDRB photo)
There were also costume competitions, races, custard eating contests and much more.
Some items up for sale included pug toys, treats and photos. There were even places where owners could donate leashes and collars for other dog owners.
Some pug parents drove several hours to Louisville with their four-legged family members in tow.
"Technically, we actually have five," said Ellie Wilckens and Robert Sherman. "We have four here with us today, but the mom, she is a little bit older so she stayed up in Wisconsin where we are from."
The Bluegrass PugFest draws over 3,000 people and 2,000 pugs each year. This is the second year it was held in Louisville.
